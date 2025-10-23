Everyday People Financial and XTM Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Canadian Payment Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everyday People Financial Inc ( (TSE:EPF) ) has provided an announcement.

Everyday People Financial Corp. and XTM Inc. have entered into a strategic management services agreement to integrate their Canadian payments operations, forming a subsidiary called Everyday People Payments Inc. This collaboration aims to create a comprehensive fintech ecosystem by combining EPF’s regulatory and operational framework with XTM’s technology and client base. The agreement is expected to enhance profitability and operational efficiency for both companies, with EPF assuming full management responsibilities and XTM focusing on cross-border expansion. The partnership is structured to be capital-light and profit-sharing, with significant cost savings and revenue growth anticipated.

More about Everyday People Financial Inc

Everyday People Financial Corp. operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on digital commerce and payment solutions. Their primary products and services include earned wage access, corporate disbursement, and digital wallet solutions, with a market focus on North America.

Average Trading Volume: 56,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$45.15M

