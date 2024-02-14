Eversource Energy Sells Wind Projects to GIP IV Fund

Eversource Energy (ES) has released an update.

Eversource Energy has inked a deal to sell its stakes in two wind projects to GIP IV Whale Fund Holdings for around $1.1 billion, subject to adjustments. The transaction, expected to close mid-2024, includes shared responsibilities and potential post-closing price adjustments to ensure a targeted internal rate of return for the buyer. The sale is contingent on various regulatory approvals and the achievement of commercial operation dates for the projects.

