Eversource Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Eversource Energy ( (ES) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Eversource Energy presented to its investors.

Eversource Energy, a leading utility company in New England, operates the largest energy delivery system in the region, providing electric, natural gas, and water services to approximately 4.6 million customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

In its third quarter earnings report for 2025, Eversource Energy announced a significant turnaround with reported earnings of $367.5 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to a loss in the same period last year. The company also highlighted non-GAAP recurring earnings of $442.5 million, or $1.19 per share, showcasing a robust performance across its business segments.

Key financial metrics revealed that Eversource’s electric transmission and distribution segments experienced growth due to continued investments and rate increases, while the natural gas distribution segment also saw improvements. However, the water distribution segment faced challenges with lower earnings attributed to higher operational and maintenance costs. The company also managed to narrow its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting confidence in its financial stability.

Despite the positive earnings, Eversource Energy acknowledged a net after-tax loss related to previous offshore wind investments, which impacted its overall financial results. Nevertheless, the company remains optimistic about its strategic focus on grid modernization and energy affordability, aiming for a compound annual earnings growth rate of 5 to 7 percent.

Looking ahead, Eversource Energy’s management maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing their commitment to regulatory collaboration and strategic investments to enhance reliability and service quality for their customers, while navigating the evolving energy landscape.

