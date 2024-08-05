Evergrande Subsidiaries Enter Bankruptcy Proceedings

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has announced that its Relevant Subsidiaries have entered bankruptcy and reorganization proceedings following a court hearing on August 2, 2024. The company has advised shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in its shares. This development signifies a pivotal moment for the company and its stakeholders in the midst of financial restructuring.

For further insights into HK:0708 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.