Evergrande NEV Group’s Share Transfer Update

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has provided an update on their ongoing discussions regarding a potential share transfer, but no definitive agreements have been entered into as of yet. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, as the discussions, including due diligence processes, may not necessarily lead to a transaction or a general offer. The company promises further announcements in compliance with regulatory requirements as the situation evolves.

For further insights into HK:0708 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.