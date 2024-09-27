Evergrande Launches Website Amid Trading Halt

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, now in liquidation, has announced the launch of a new website designed to facilitate public contributions to investigations and asset realization efforts by the liquidators. Additionally, the company’s stock trading remains suspended since January 29, 2024, with further updates to be provided on the new platform. Investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.