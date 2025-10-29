Evergold Corp. Secures Funding for DEM Gold Prospect Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Evergold Corp ( (TSE:EVER) ) is now available.

Evergold Corp. has announced a $350,000 non-brokered convertible debenture private placement with C.J. Greig Holdings Ltd. to finance drilling operations at the DEM Gold Prospect. This funding will support the immediate completion of a drill hole at the DEM Mountain Zone, aiming to explore deeper mineralization potential before winter. The company’s recent drilling results have shown promising intersections of precious and critical metals, suggesting strong potential for system continuity and mineralization at depth. The outcome of this drilling program is expected to guide future exploration efforts and potentially enhance Evergold’s position in the mining sector.

Evergold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of precious and critical metals. The company is particularly involved in projects located in central British Columbia, Canada, with a market focus on discovering and advancing high-grade mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 23,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.76M

