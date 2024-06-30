Everest Metals Poised to Transform Rubidium Market

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (EMC) is on the verge of establishing itself as a key player in the global rubidium market, with its Mt Edon project soon reporting results from its phase 1 JORC Resource drilling. The company is also advancing in developing eco-friendly rubidium extraction techniques, with a significant update expected in the September 2024 quarter. With rubidium’s increasing demand in high-tech and military applications and its potential as a replacement for the scarce caesium, EMC’s project underlines the mineral’s critical role in technology and national security.

