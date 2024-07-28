Everest Metals Achieves High-Grade Results and Strategic Sale

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd has reported significant progress in its Revere and Mt Edon projects, including high-grade gold results and world-class rubidium grades, as well as a lucrative deal to sell its uranium projects for an implied value of $2.6M. The company has also successfully raised $2.2M to fund ongoing developments and boasts a cash position of $3.1M as of June 30, 2024. Post-quarter achievements highlight the successful extraction of rubidium and the award of $1.17M in JMEI credits for the next financial year.

For further insights into AU:EMC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.