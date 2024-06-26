EverChina Reports Downturn in Annual Financials

EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Ltd (HK:0202) has released an update.

EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Ltd reported a challenging fiscal year with revenue from continuing operations declining by 13% and a significant increase in annual losses by 63.4%. The company’s total equity fell by 23.2%, and no final dividend will be paid for the year ended 31 March 2024. These financial results indicate a contraction in the company’s financial performance compared to the previous year.

