Everbright Securities Updates Interim Dividend Details for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H ( (HK:6178) ) has provided an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced an update regarding its interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The update includes details on the default currency and amount of the dividend, exchange rate, ex-dividend date, and other relevant dates for shareholders. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, and the company has outlined specific withholding tax rates for different types of shareholders, including provisions for preferential tax treatments under certain international agreements. This announcement is significant as it provides clarity on the financial returns for shareholders and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value.

More about Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H

Everbright Securities Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. The company primarily serves clients in the Chinese market, offering a range of financial products and services to meet diverse investment needs.

Average Trading Volume: 10,183,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$89.19B

For detailed information about 6178 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue