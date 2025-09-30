Everbright Securities Announces Interim Dividend and EGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H ( (HK:6178) ) has shared an announcement.

Everbright Securities Company Limited announced the successful passage of resolutions at its 2025 third extraordinary general meeting, including the distribution of an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders and may enhance investor confidence. The meeting was conducted in compliance with relevant legal and regulatory requirements, with a significant percentage of shareholders participating in the voting process.

More about Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H

Everbright Securities Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. It provides a range of securities services and products, focusing on both the domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,183,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$89.19B

