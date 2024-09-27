Everbright Greentech Appoints New Chairman

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. (HK:1257) has released an update.

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. announces boardroom changes as Mr. HUANG Haiqing steps down due to age, and Mr. WANG Silian is appointed as the new Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective 27 September 2024. Mr. WANG brings a wealth of experience from previous high-profile roles, including vice chairman and president of China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd., and his appointment is part of a planned succession strategy.

For further insights into HK:1257 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.