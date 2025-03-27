Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd. Reports Increased Profit for 2024

Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd. ( (HK:3699) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a revenue of RMB 45,910,000, a slight decrease from the previous year. The company achieved a profit of RMB 25,260,000, an increase from the prior year, attributed to valuation gains on investment properties and other net income, despite a rise in administrative expenses.

Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd. is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued into the Cayman Islands. It operates in the real estate industry, focusing on investment properties and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 1.39%

Average Trading Volume: 84,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$161.1M

