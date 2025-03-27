Everbright Grand China Assets Declares Special Dividend for 2024

Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd. ( (HK:3699) ) has provided an announcement.

Everbright Grand China Assets Limited has announced a special dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend is set at RMB 0.0034 per share, payable in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0836, with a payment date of July 18, 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s financial positioning and shareholder returns, reflecting its financial health and commitment to returning value to its investors.

More about Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.39%

Average Trading Volume: 84,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$161.1M

See more insights into 3699 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

