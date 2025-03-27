Everbright Grand China Assets Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd. ( (HK:3699) ) has provided an update.

Everbright Grand China Assets Limited has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of RMB 0.0105 per share for the year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders will receive the dividend in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0836, with payment scheduled for July 18, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Everbright Grand China Assets Ltd.

Everbright Grand China Assets Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management and investment. The company is known for its involvement in managing and developing real estate assets, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.39%

Average Trading Volume: 84,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$161.1M

