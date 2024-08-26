Event Hospitality Posts Downturn in Annual Financials

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. (AU:EVT) has released an update.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd (EVT) has reported a decline in its financial performance for the year ended 30 June 2024, with revenue falling by 3.9% and EBITDA decreasing by 27.6%. The company’s profit after tax also plummeted by a staggering 95.5%, significantly impacted by a non-cash tax charge due to changes in New Zealand’s tax rules. These results are available on EVT’s website and further details and explanations can be found in the financial statements and accompanying notes.

