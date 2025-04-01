Evaxion Biotech Reports 2024 Achievements and Outlines 2025 Goals

Evaxion Biotech ( (EVAX) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, Evaxion Biotech announced significant progress in its business and research activities over the past year, including a partnership with MSD for vaccine development and advancements in its cancer vaccine pipeline. The company also reported financial growth with a successful public offering, strengthening its cash position and extending its financial runway. Evaxion’s strategic milestones for 2025 include further development of its AI-Immunology™ platform, continuation of clinical trials, and expansion of its infectious disease vaccine pipeline, aiming to create long-term value through partnerships and innovation.

More about Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage TechBio company based in Denmark, specializing in the development of AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines. The company focuses on creating vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance its immunology platform.

YTD Price Performance: -56.26%

Average Trading Volume: 2,390,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.06M

Find detailed analytics on EVAX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue