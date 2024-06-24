EVA Precision Secures HK$300M Hang Seng Loan

Eva Precision Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0838) has released an update.

EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the acceptance of a HK$300 million term loan facility from Hang Seng Bank, with specific performance obligations for the controlling shareholders. These include maintaining a minimum 35% of issued share capital and the Chairman’s position. Breach of these conditions will lead to immediate repayment demands and cancellation of the undrawn loan.

