EV Resources Limited Proposes Election of New Managing Director

An announcement from EV Resources Limited ( (AU:EVR) ) is now available.

EV Resources Limited has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, introducing a new resolution for the election of Michael Brown as Managing Director. Brown, who brings over three decades of international mining experience, aligns with the company’s strategy to become a key supplier of critical minerals. His election is seen as a strategic move to bolster the company’s growth and engagement with institutional investors.

EV Resources Limited operates in the mining and energy sector, focusing on the supply of antimony and other critical minerals to the United States and allied markets. The company aims to leverage strategic partnerships and long-term development agreements to enhance its position in the industry.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 14,232,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.84M

