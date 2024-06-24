Ev Dynamics Forecasts Substantial Annual Loss

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has issued a profit warning, informing shareholders and potential investors of an anticipated loss of HK$307 million to HK$327 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, a significant increase from last year’s HK$81.2 million loss. The expected loss is mainly due to impairment losses on mining assets and unfavorable changes in the fair value and realized losses from financial assets. The company cautions shareholders and advises them to be prudent with their share dealings, with audited results to be published on 27 June 2024.

