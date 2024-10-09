Ev Dynamics Completes Rights Issue and Share Placement

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced the results of its recent Rights Issue, which saw a low subscription rate with only 1.84% of the offered Rights Shares being applied for. Despite this, the subsequent Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent successfully placed 46,350,000 Unsubscribed Shares at HK$0.095 each, matching the Subscription Price, but resulting in no Net Gain distribution. The Rights Issue and the Placing have now become unconditional, resulting in the allotment and issuance of 71,927,651 Rights Shares.

