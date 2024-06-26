Ev Dynamics Announces Capital Reorganization and Rights Issue

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK:0476) has released an update.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced a capital reorganization to reduce the par value of each existing share and offset the company’s accumulated losses. Following this, the company plans to launch a rights issue offering three new shares for every two held, aiming to raise up to HK$144.9 million before expenses. The rights issue, set for 28 August 2024, will not be underwritten and excludes non-qualifying shareholders.

