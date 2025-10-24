EuroZone Manufacturing PMI Surprises with Expansion

EuroZone’s HCOB Manufacturing PMI Flash rose to 50.0 from the previous 49.8, marking a slight increase of 0.2 points. This indicates a shift from contraction to expansion in the manufacturing sector.

The actual PMI figure of 50.0 surpassed the analyst estimate of 49.5, suggesting stronger-than-expected manufacturing activity. This positive surprise is likely to boost sentiment in industrial and manufacturing stocks, as it signals potential growth in the sector. The market impact may be short-term as investors adjust their expectations, but it could also influence longer-term policy considerations if the trend continues.

