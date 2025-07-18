Euroz Hartleys Shareholders Approve $63 Million Capital Return

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited ( (AU:EZL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited announced that its shareholders have approved a Capital Return, which will see approximately $63 million returned to shareholders. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, having previously distributed $348 million in fully franked dividends over its 25-year history. The Capital Return is set to proceed according to a specified timetable, with key dates including the last trading day for shares entitled to the return on July 25, 2025, and the payment date on August 5, 2025.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment banking, stockbroking, and wealth management services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EZL and has a significant market presence in Australia.

