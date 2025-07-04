Euroz Hartleys Group Limited Announces Director’s Shareholding Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited ( (AU:EZL) ) has issued an update.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Andrew McKenzie’s holdings. The company reported an increase in the total number of ordinary shares held by Mr. McKenzie, with 482,360 shares acquired under a Performance Rights Plan, subject to vesting conditions. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in the company’s executive shareholding structure, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 117,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$162.4M

