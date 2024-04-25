Eurowag Accelerates Integration with FireTMS

W.A.G. Payment Solutions Plc (GB:WPS) has released an update.

W.A.G. Payment Solutions Plc, known as Eurowag, has announced the restructuring of its option to acquire the remaining 19% stake in FireTMS, aiming to expedite integration with its new digital platform. By revising the terms, Eurowag plans to purchase 7.6% for €3.4 million in two payments, with the option to acquire the final 11.4% dependent on FireTMS meeting specific targets by the first half of 2026. This strategic move is expected to consolidate Eurowag’s position in providing integrated payments and services to Europe’s commercial road transport industry.

