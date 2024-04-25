Eurowag Accelerates FireTMS Integration

W.A.G. Payment Solutions Plc (GB:WPS) has released an update.

W.A.G. Payment Solutions Plc, known as Eurowag, has announced the acceleration of its integration with FireTMS by restructuring its option to acquire the remaining 19% stake. In the first phase of this strategic move, Eurowag will purchase 7.6% equity for €3.4 million, with the remaining 11.4% subject to performance-based terms set for the first half of 2026. This decision aims to leverage FireTMS’s expertise for Eurowag’s new digital platform, enhancing the company’s services in the commercial road transportation industry.

