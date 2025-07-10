Europris Reports Strong Q2 Growth Amidst Strategic Integration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Europris ASA ( (GB:0RAI) ).

Europris ASA reported a strong second quarter with a 22.3% increase in group sales, driven by operational improvements in Norway and the integration of ÖoB in Sweden. The Norwegian segment saw an 11.7% sales growth, while the ÖoB chain in Sweden achieved a 4.7% like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter. Despite a decline in gross margin due to a higher share of consumables and campaigns, the company achieved a net profit of NOK 276 million. The integration of ÖoB is progressing well, with the opening of a fully remodeled store and plans for further pilots, aiming for long-term growth and enhanced customer experience.

More about Europris ASA

Europris is Norway’s largest discount variety retailer by sales, offering a broad range of quality owned brands and brand name merchandise through its network of 287 stores across Norway, including 266 directly owned and 21 franchise stores. The group also fully owns the Swedish discount retailer ÖoB, with 92 stores, and has stakes in e-commerce companies Lekekassen, Strikkemekka, and Designhandel. Its head office is located in Fredrikstad, Norway.

Average Trading Volume: 239,873

Current Market Cap: NOK14.25B

