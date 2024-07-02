Europris ASA Announces Q2 2024 Results Webcast

Europris ASA (GB:0RAI) has released an update.

Europris ASA, Norway’s leading discount variety retailer, will announce its Q2 2024 results on July 11, with a live webcast from DNB Markets’ office in Oslo. The report and presentation will be accessible on their website, and stakeholders are invited to attend in person or participate via the webcast. The company has recently expanded by acquiring the Swedish retailer ÖoB and continues to grow its e-commerce presence.

For further insights into GB:0RAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.