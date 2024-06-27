Europlasma Subsidiary Gains Key Romanian Export License

Europlasma SA (FR:ALEUP) has released an update.

Europlasma SA’s subsidiary, Les Forges de Tarbes, has secured a new export license from the Ministry of Defense, allowing the export of large-caliber hollow bodies to Romania for use in 152mm shell manufacturing. The approval marks a strategic expansion for Europlasma into a new European market with a novel product, aligning with their growth ambitions for the current year.

