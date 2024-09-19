European Wax Center CCO Andrea Wasserman Exits

The latest announcement is out from European Wax Center ( (EWCZ) ).

Andrea Wasserman has stepped down as Chief Commercial Officer, and she has reached a separation agreement with EWC Ventures, LLC, ensuring she will continue to receive her base salary for a year, a potential pro-rata bonus for 2024, and health coverage payments for up to a year post-departure, provided she adheres to the agreement’s terms. This executive change could impact the company’s strategy and investor sentiment.

