European Lithium Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

An update from European Lithium ( (AU:EUR) ) is now available.

European Lithium Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of October 22, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 2,110,119 ordinary fully paid securities, with 110,119 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about European Lithium

European Lithium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of lithium, a key component in battery manufacturing and renewable energy technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 12,392,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$508.5M

