European Lithium Clarifies Uncompleted BTC Convertible Note Transaction

European Lithium ( (AU:EUR) ) has provided an announcement.

European Lithium Limited addressed a query from the Australian Securities Exchange regarding a proposed BTC Convertible Note transaction by Critical Metals Corp, which was not completed due to unmet conditions. The transaction’s failure means no bitcoin assets were acquired, and the company confirmed compliance with listing rules.

More about European Lithium

Average Trading Volume: 12,392,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$508.5M

