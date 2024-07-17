European Green Transition Reports High-Grade REE Find

European Green Transition Plc (GB:EGT) has released an update.

European Green Transition Plc has announced promising metallurgical test results from its Olserum Rare Earth Elements (REE) project in Sweden, showcasing the potential to produce high-grade REE concentrates using cost-effective and simple processing techniques. The company’s results, which exceeded expectations, indicate high recovery rates of both light and heavy REEs, setting the stage for attracting partnership funding for further development. These advancements position the Olserum project as an attractive proposition for increasing European REE production.

