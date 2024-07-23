European Green Transition Plc Reveals Promising Project Results

European Green Transition Plc (GB:EGT) has released an update.

European Green Transition Plc has reported positive preliminary results from its Cyprus Copper Tailings Recycling Project, revealing significant copper presence and newly discovered gold potential. The encouraging findings from 68 samples suggest the viability of copper recovery through low-impact in situ extraction and hint at gold mineralization, with the company planning to proceed to further stages of project due diligence. Additionally, the project site presents a long-term opportunity for the establishment of a solar power facility, potentially offering European Green Transition further revenue streams.

