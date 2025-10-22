European Green Transition Plc Appoints Mick Kearney as Independent Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

European Green Transition Plc ( (GB:EGT) ) has provided an announcement.

European Green Transition Plc has appointed Mick Kearney as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 22 October 2025. Kearney brings over 40 years of experience in growing high-performing businesses across various sectors. His appointment is expected to bolster EGT’s strategy of acquiring and transforming distressed businesses, enhancing the company’s ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

European Green Transition Plc operates in the green energy sector, focusing on acquiring and transforming distressed, revenue-generating businesses in Europe. The company is shifting its resources from natural resources and mining to capitalize on opportunities within the green energy transition.

