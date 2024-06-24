Europa Oil & Gas Appoints New Adviser, Updates Portfolio

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (GB:EOG) has released an update.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc, an AIM-listed company involved in oil and gas exploration and production across the UK, Ireland, and West Africa, has appointed Grant Thornton UK LLP as its Nominated Adviser. Alongside this change, the company disclosed updates regarding director William Holland’s current directorships, in accordance with AIM Rule 17. Europa continues to manage a diverse portfolio of assets, including a recent acquisition of a significant interest in an offshore Equatorial Guinea project with high gas prospective resources.

