Europa Metals to Sell Stake in Iberian Unit

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has successfully received shareholder approval to sell its 100% interest in Europa Metals Iberia S.L. to Denarius Metals Corp at a recent General Meeting. The resolution was passed with an overwhelming majority, paving the way for the company to finalize the disposal. Investors may want to watch how this strategic move impacts the company’s focus on its lead, zinc, and silver assets in Europe.

