Euroholdings Ltd. Delays Yearly Financial Report

Euroholdings Ltd. ( (EHLD) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Euroholdings Ltd., a company based in Greece, has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to challenges in compiling necessary information and completing audited consolidated financial statements. The company anticipates filing the report within the 15-day extension period allowed under Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Euroholdings Ltd. does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is actively working to ensure compliance, with the notification signed by Athina Atalioti, the Chief Financial Officer.

More about Euroholdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -72.86%

Average Trading Volume: 128,872

