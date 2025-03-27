EuroEyes Issues Profit Alert Amid Challenging Market Conditions

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited ( (HK:1846) ) has shared an announcement.

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited has issued a profit alert, indicating a decrease in profit and EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. The decline is attributed to increased costs from new clinics and challenging economic conditions affecting demand in Europe and China. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong EBITDA margin, particularly in Germany.

More about EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited operates in the healthcare industry, specializing in laser eye surgery and related services. The company focuses on providing advanced eye care solutions across various markets, with a significant presence in Germany.

YTD Price Performance: -21.01%

Average Trading Volume: 185,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$984.9M

For an in-depth examination of 1846 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue