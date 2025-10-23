Eurocell Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ) has provided an announcement.

Eurocell plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 5,226 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 123.50 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 100,287,560 shares, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ECEL) stock is a Hold with a £138.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eurocell stock, see the GB:ECEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ECEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ECEL is a Neutral.

Eurocell’s overall stock score reflects a mix of operational efficiency and challenges in revenue growth and market conditions. The company’s strategic acquisitions and cost management are positive, but technical indicators and a cautious earnings outlook suggest potential risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ECEL stock, click here.

More about Eurocell

Eurocell plc operates in the building materials industry, primarily focusing on the manufacture and distribution of UPVC products, which are widely used in construction and home improvement sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 157,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £120.3M

For detailed information about ECEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue