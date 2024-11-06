Eurocell Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has repurchased 19,220 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with a volume-weighted average price of 182.51 pence per share. This move increases their treasury shares to 1,342,000 while the total number of voting rights in the company stands at 102,337,992. Investors can use this updated figure to assess changes in their holdings under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

