Eurocell Confirms Share Buyback and Treasury Holdings

Eurocell plc has actively engaged in a share buyback, acquiring 108,095 of its own shares at prices ranging from 163.10 to 164.50 pence per share, resulting in an average cost of 164.41 pence per share. With this buyback, Eurocell’s total number of treasury shares has reached 1,342,000, leaving the company with an issued capital of 103,488,678 shares, which also represents the total voting rights. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its value, potentially signaling a positive outlook to shareholders.

