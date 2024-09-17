Eurocell Conducts Share Buyback for Employee Plans

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has conducted a share buyback, purchasing 87,584 ordinary shares, which will now be held as treasury shares to meet the needs of employee share plans. The trades, executed via their broker Berenberg on the London Stock Exchange, had a volume-weighted average price of 163.14 pence per share. As a result of the buyback, Eurocell’s total issued share capital consists of 104,087,060 shares, with 910,258 shares held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:ECEL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.