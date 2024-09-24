Eurocell Concludes Share Buyback and Updates Voting Rights

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has announced the buyback of 102,035 of its shares, with 43,490 of these to become treasury shares for employee share schemes and the remaining 58,545 to be cancelled. This action follows the completion of the company’s goal to acquire an additional 700,000 treasury shares, as previously disclosed. As a result, the total number of voting rights in Eurocell now stands at 103,596,773, with 1,342,000 shares held in treasury.

