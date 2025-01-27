Eurocell Completes Share Buyback, Adjusts Capital Structure

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ).

Eurocell, a company involved in the manufacturing and supply of building products, has executed a share buyback program by purchasing 12,158 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a uniform price of 162.50 pence per share. This transaction will adjust the company’s issued share capital to 101,611,352 shares, excluding treasury shares, which may have implications for shareholders’ voting rights and interest calculations as per regulatory requirements.

More about Eurocell

YTD Price Performance: -5.26%

Average Trading Volume: 241,319

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £164.6M

