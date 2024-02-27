Euro Manganese Set for Global Investor Calls

Euro Manganese, Inc. (TSE:EMN) has released an update.

Euro Manganese Inc. has announced its Fiscal First Quarter 2024 financial results and will conduct two conference calls to discuss them with stakeholders across various time zones, with options to join via Zoom or phone and access to replays on their website. The company specializes in high-purity manganese production for the electric vehicle industry, leveraging the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic to supply critical raw materials to European battery supply chains.

For further insights into TSE:EMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.