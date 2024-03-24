Euro Manganese Eyes Strategic Status Post EU Act Approval

Euro Manganese, Inc. (TSE:EMN) has released an update.

Euro Manganese Inc. is poised to become the sole European producer of high-purity manganese critical for batteries, following the EU’s final approval of the Critical Raw Materials Act. The Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic aligns with EU mandates for local sourcing and recycling, and the company aims to classify the project as a Strategic Project, unlocking priority permitting and funding.

