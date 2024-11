Eureka Group’s Stake Boosted by Filetron’s Strategic Move

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited’s substantial shareholder, Filetron Pty Ltd, has increased its stake to 27.36% following recent share acquisitions, including a conditional agreement with Aspen Group Holdings. This move highlights Filetron’s strategic interest in Eureka, making it a key player in the company’s shareholder landscape. The acquisition is contingent upon approval from Eureka’s shareholders.

